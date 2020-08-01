STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shipping corridor: Kerala govt to convey protest to Centre

Kerala will convey the state’s disagreement with the fixing of the southern leg of the West Coast Shipping Corridor which is scheduled to open on August 1.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will convey the state’s disagreement with the fixing of the southern leg of the West Coast Shipping Corridor which is scheduled to open on August 1. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who interacted with fishermen union leaders through video conferencing on Thursday, told TNIE that she would write to the Union shipping ministry conveying the state’s objection.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the shipping ministry in November 2018, urging it to shift the shipping corridor beyond 50 nautical miles to avoid collisions. Many fishermen were killed as ships moving close to Kerala coast collided with fishing boats. However, the Centre ignored our pleas and has fixed the corridor at 12 nautical miles from the coast. The continental shelf which harbours fish schools extends up to 50 nautical miles and the present shipping corridor will affect the livelihood of fishermen,” she told TNIE.

According to fishermen union leaders, the shipping ministry shifted the southern leg of the corridor beyond the continental shelf to avoid Wadge bank, a fishing ground located south of Kanyakumari following pressure from Tamil Nadu. However, the shipping corridor cuts through the Kollam banks, which are located just 12 nautical miles from Kerala coast. The Kollam banks, known locally as Kollam ‘parappu’, extends from Varkala coast to Kayamkulam coast. Around 38,000 boats operate in this area.

“The Kollam parappu is a major fishing ground and allowing international shipping agencies to operate through this area will put the lives of our fishermen in danger. I received a letter from the shipping ministry informing us that they have fixed the alignment of the shipping corridor after conducting talks with all stakeholders. But they have not discussed the issue with the Kerala government or fishermen unions in Kerala. We stand with the fishermen in their struggle for protection of livelihood,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee of fishermen unions decided to hold a token protest in front of Kochi Port on Saturday. Leaders of various fishermen unions will participate following social distancing norms, said National Fishworkers Federation general Secretary T Peter.

