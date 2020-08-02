Daily Covid count crosses 1k again, Capital remains hot-bed

By Express News Service

Covid-19 numbers in the state continued to be worrying as 1,129 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Out of that, 880 cases resulted from local transmission. The day also registered the most number of Covid deaths – eight, taking the toll so far to 81. The capital district of Thiruvananthapuram remains the state’s Covid hot-bed accounting for 29.16 per cent of the active cases. The district – which has a total of 3,167 active cases – recorded 259 cases on Saturday, 241 of which are of local spread. Among those newly infected are 14 healthcare workers from the district.

A statement from the health minister’s office said 89 persons who returned from abroad and 114 persons who came from other states tested positive.“The source of infection of 58 cases remains unknown. The infected persons include 24 healthcare workers, four Navy personnel of INHS Sanjeevani and 16 employees of public and private units,” read the statement.

The list of positive cases also features the test results of four persons who had expired earlier – two in Kasaragod and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. Three of those deaths – one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kasaragod – were recognised as Covid deaths. The second case from Kasaragod was not included in the list as the person died due to a non-Covid reason.

The official Covid toll also includes six persons who were under treatment – two each in Ernakulam and Malappuram and one each in Kollam and Kozhikode. Of them, five were recognised as Covid deaths. One death in Malappuram was excluded as the cause of death was declared non-Covid, the bulletin said. The deceased in the Covid list are Koyamu (82) from Malappuram, Ashraf (52) and Angel (81) from Ernakulam, Abdul Rahman (72) from Kasaragod, Babu (62) from Thiruvana-nthapuram, Noushad (49) from Kozhikode, Asma Beevi (73) of Kollam and Chandran (59) of Thrissur.

