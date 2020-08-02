STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No parliamentary position for me, says Ramachandran Pillai

Pillai said the BJP has been campaigning that he was a good leader because he was associated with RSS in the initial days.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:26 AM

CPM leader S Ramachandran Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “No question of any parliamentary position for me,” said CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai. Even as a debate rages over his political roots, the veteran CPM leader told TNIE that he’s looking to retire from active politics.Referring to the controversy that he had earlier worked with RSS at a young age, Pillai said,” I’m happy that at a very young age itself, I could move on to the right path. What’s going on now is an unnecessary debate. Now, I don’t hold any party position. If the Party Congress is held now, I would consider retiring from active political work and move on to learning, research and studies,” he said.

Pillai said the BJP has been campaigning that he was a good leader because he was associated with RSS in the initial days.  “Even after 80 years, I’m part of the Central Committee as the last Party Congress had given me a special exemption,” said the 82-year-old leader. 

Pillai said he had earlier explained about his decision to retire from active political work. “I moved to the party centre in 1989. I have been doing the same since then,” Pillai said, rejecting remarks by UDF leaders that Pillai is being considered as Pinarayi’s successor.

Ramachandran Pillai
