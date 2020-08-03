STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All eyes on autopsy report to unravel mystery behind toddler’s death in Kerala

Family members allege the child, who swallowed a coin, died due to denial of treatment

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the relatives of the three-year-old boy are alleging that sheer negligence of hospital authorities resulted in the death of the kid who accidentally swallowed a one-rupee coin, all eyes are now on the postmortem examination to be conducted on Monday to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

Doctors at all the three hospitals — Aluva district hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital and Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, where the child was taken to — had said the coin will be flushed out of the child’s system on its own.

However, the child developed uneasiness and was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities on Saturday night, said Udayan a close relative.

“We are all waiting for the post-mortem report and will initiate legal action against the hospital authorities for denying treatment,” he added.

Despite an X-ray examination finding that the coin was lodged in the abdominal area,  the boy remained quite active till 1am on Sunday, according to the relatives.

“I was present at the Aluva district hospital until 4pm when police completed the inquest proceedings. The superintendent of hospital had not even reached there or enquire about the developments. The hospital authorities told the child’s mother to give fruits and water to him and observe him for two-three days. However, when the child was brought to Aluva district hospital by 2am on Sunday he was declared brought dead,” said Udayan.According to him, they are trying to reach the father of the kid who is now in Bengaluru.

Anwar Sadath, MLA, who visited relatives of the kid in hospital, urged the government to order a probe into the incident and take stringent action against those responsible.Earlier, it was an autorickshaw driver who took Nandini and her kid to the Ernakulam General Hospital  after noticing the woman sobbing in front of the hospital. By 3pm, the mother and child were sent to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. They reached the MCH by 4.30pm but were sent away without being given treatment on the grounds that they had come from a containment zone, according to Nandini.  Returning from Alappuzha by the same auto, they arrived home by 1am on Sunday. Later, the kid developed breathlessness and he was rushed to the Aluva district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased child Prithviraj was living with his mother Nandini  and grandmother Yasodha  at Kadungalloor. Nandini and her husband, Raju, a Karnataka native, got separated two years ago. Originally hailing from Paravoor in Kollam district,  Nandini and Yasodha worked as domestic help to earn a livelihood. said relatives.

Statements recorded
Binanipuram Inspector Sunil V R said a case of unnatural death has been registered and further action will be initiated only if anything unnatural is found in the autopsy report. He said the statements of relatives were recorded.

