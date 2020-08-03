Child’s death shocking, says Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a three-year-old boy from Kadungalloor, Aluva, due to the alleged negligence by hospital authorities is shocking, said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. He also demanded a probe into the incident.

“What we know about the incident is that the child, who accidentally swallowed a coin, was denied treatment at Aluva General Hospital after the authorities refused to admit the boy as the family was coming from a Covid-19 containment zone. Later, the parents took the kid to Ernakulam General Hospital. As there was no paediatric surgeon there, the boy was referred to Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital,” he said.

“If this is true, there has been total negligence by hospital authorities. When most of the hospitals are giving priority to Covid-19 treatment, non-Covid patients who are approaching the hospitals are not getting proper attention,” Hibi said.

Demanding stringent action against the medical negligence, Hibi said he had communicated the same to Health Minister K K Shailaja.