Kerala reports eight COVID-19 deaths, none of it included in official list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While Kerala reported eight Covid deaths on Sunday, none of them was included in the official bulletin issued by the health department. Two deaths were reported from Kasaragod and one each from Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram.

The bulletin, however, recorded only one death -- Vijayalakshmi, 68, of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. She died on July 29 and her swab samples turned positive on July 31.

The two persons who died of Covid in Kasaragod are T Assinar, 78, of Trikaripur and Shaharbanu, 72, of Uppala in Mangalpady panchayat.

In Idukki, 58-year-old Elikutty of Thookkupalam, Nedumkandam, died on Saturday with fever and breathing difficulty at a private hospital in Nedumkandam. Her tests results showed she was Covid positive.

In Kannur, K Sajith, 40, of Thalamunda, near Chakkarakkallu, tested positive a day after his death. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, on July 14 with pneumonia. The number of Covid deaths in Kannur district has gone up to eight.

The death toll in Kozhikode increased to 10 after Prabhakaran, 73, of Feroke -- who tested positive on Saturday after being admitted to the Medical College Hospital with fever, cough and breathing difficulty -- died on Sunday.

Ernakulam saw A K Basheer, a 60-year-old Fort Kochi native who collapsed and died on Saturday, testing positive on Sunday. In Kottayam, Thekkeparambil Rosamma Paily, 94, of Kanakkary -- who died on Saturday -- tested positive on Sunday. The deceased was bedridden due to age-related ailments for some time.Thiruvananthapuram district also reported a death on Sunday. Cletus, 71, of Vadakkod in Neyyattinkara was under treatment at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.