Kerala's monsoon pattern akin to that of 2019, but impact could be less

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monsoon pattern in the state this year is almost similar to the one that led to the deluge in August 2019 when the state recorded deficient rainfall of 55 per cent in June and 20 per cent in July, before witnessing 120 per cent excess rainfall in August.

This year, June and July have recorded deficient rainfall of 17 and 29 per cent, respectively, and two cyclonic circulations are forming over the Bay of Bengal in August. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already sounded an orange alert in various districts warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the coming days.

“With average rainfall of 64cm and 72cm, respectively, June and July used to receive the lion’s share of the state’s average of 204cm during the Southwest Monsoon, while August and September received an average rainfall of 43cm and 26cm, respectively,” said a weather expert. However, since 2018, August started receiving more rain than June and July due to various climatic conditions.

“In 2018, August recorded 82cm of rainfall. In August 2019, it was 95cm, a record. Also, while the excess rainfall in August 2018 was confined to four districts — Idukki (+20cm), Pathanamthitta (+7cm), Palakkad (+8cm) and Malappuram (+6cm) — almost all districts registered excess rainfall in August 2019,” said IMD scientist V K Mini.

She said the deluge did more damage in 2018 mainly due to the excess rainfall in June (75cm) and July (86cm) that year and because the excess rainfall in August was mostly confined to four districts.

“While August 2019 registered a record rainfall of 95cm, the precipitation in the two preceding months was below average and the excess rainfall in August was distributed across the state,” she said.

This year, June and July witnessed below-average rainfall and it is expected this deficit will be met in August due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

However, even if this happens, the impact will be lesser than previous years, feels the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Still, the KSDMA and local bodies are better prepared for any flood this year and have taken necessary measures, including keeping the water levels at reservoirs at safe storage levels and arranging four layers of relief camps in each local body, said KSDMA authorities.