STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UGC’s ‘eleventh-hour’ reform may hit admission to distance education courses

The varsities had submitted application for fresh recognition of their distance education programmes for 2020-21 as early as in December last year.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh admissions to distance education courses in the Calicut, Kannur and Kerala varsities are likely to be inordinately delayed this year as UGC has deferred provisional recognition for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses of the three varsities for the 2020-21 academic year.

In the Covid’s wake, the UGC has proposed the idea of a ‘blended learning’ approach that involves transforming 40 per cent of university classes into online mode. Accordingly, UGC has announced that it will come out with a fresh set of regulations so as to integrate ODL programmes with online learning.

The varsities had submitted application for fresh recognition of their distance education programmes for 2020-21 as early as in December last year. However, it was only recently that the UGC informed varsities that their applications have been rejected. Once the new Integrated ODL and Online Regulations are brought out, the varsities will have to apply afresh. “By the time the UGC comes up with the revised notification and the universities submit revised courses as per the requirement for recognition, it may take several months. The delay will adversely affect admissions,” said  R Vasanthagopal, director, School of Distance Education, University of Kerala.

Over 65,000 students seek admission for UG and PG distance education courses offered by Calicut University alone, If the enrolment in Kannur and Kerala universities for ODL courses are also taken into account, the numbers add up to nearly one lakh.

“The uncertainty over admissions has worried a large number of students, especially those from the Malabar region, for whom distance education is perhaps the only option,” said a Kannur University official.

However, Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) sought to play down the concerns. “The distance education admission window is extended for many months after regular admissions get over in colleges. So the present uncertainty is likely to be addressed within that time-frame,” said Rajan Varughese, Member Secretary, KSHEC.

Relaxing the norms
The UGC is reportedly considering relaxing the norms for open and distance-learning courses. Presently, higher education institutions having NAAC accreditation with a Cumulative Grade Point Average score (CGPA) of 3.26 or above can offer ODL courses while those with a lesser score need to obtain provisional recognition. It is learnt that UGC is likely to reduce this norm to 3.0 CGPA making Calicut and Kerala Universities, with CGPA of 3.13 and 3.03, respectively, eligible. However, Kannur University with a NAAC score of 2.19 could be affected and the state government is expected to take up the varsity’s case with the UGC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC reform Distance education courses kerala Kerala
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp