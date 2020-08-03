STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance seeks Kerala govt nod to investigate corruption charges against Sivasankar

Vigilance sources said by seeking the government nod they are just following the rules and there is nothing extraordinary about the move.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

M Sivasankar, former IT secretary, Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has sought the nod of the state government to probe the corruption allegation levelled against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister.

Vigilance Director Anil Kant has written to the government in this regard, on the basis of a complaint filed by an Ernakulam native seeking a probe into the appointment of Swapna Suresh in the IT Department and the selection procedure of consultancies in various projects.

Swapna is an accused in the gold smuggling case and her appointment in the Space Park that comes under the IT Department was reportedly done out of the way as she lacked necessary qualifications. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had also lodged a complaint with the Vigilance seeking a probe against Sivasankar. As per the rules, if a senior bureaucrat has to be probed in a corruption case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the investigating agency should seek the prior approval from the state government.

With the Vigilance seeking government nod, all eyes will now on be the chief minister, who handles the Home Department. If the government denies Vigilance permission to probe the case, it might ignite a political slugfest. The Vigilance, sources said, will register a case against the senior official only if there is prima facie evidence against him.

Vigilance sources said by seeking the government nod they are just following the rules and there is nothing extraordinary about the move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Sivasankar Kerala gold smuggling VACB
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp