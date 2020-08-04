Mentally-ill man fatally hacks 4 kin, mother manages to escape

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A man hacked three maternal uncles and an aunt to death at Paivalike panchayat on Monday. His mother managed to escape. All six persons lived in a house at Sudambala near Bayar. Police said the accused, Udaya, 45, was caught by the neighbours.

Udaya is a mentally ill patient and was undergoing treatment in Shivamogga, said Kasaragod division DySP P Balakrishnan Nair, who is heading the investigation.“Udaya had recently returned home from Shivamogga,” he said.He lived with his mother Lakshmi,a divorcee, three maternal uncles Babu, 78, Vittala, 75, Sadashiva, 50,and aunt Revathi, 60. “His mother managed to run away,” said the officer. The other four were hacked to death with an axe.