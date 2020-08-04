Migrant labourers attack cops, fire services personnel over death of three workers in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After three of the guest labourers were found dead near the railway tracks adjacent to the IIT campus in Kanjikode, the labourers turned restive and pelted stones at police and fire services personnel on Monday night demanding compensation.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm. The deceased were identified as a Jharkhand natives - Hari Ohm (26), Kanhai and Aravind Kumar.

Circle inspector of the Kasaba police station NS Rajeev said that talks were being held by the RDO and the Tahsildar currently with the representatives of the guest workers for the release of the body of one of the guest workers and the issue will be resolved soon.

Police sources told TNIE that the three guest workers had died after a train hit them at around 10 pm when they had gone to purchase provisions.

The police, who came to know of the incident, rushed to the scene and transported two of the workers to the district hospital in Palakkad. The body of Hari Ohm was taken away by around 100 guest workers who assembled at the site stating that the contractor should give them a compensation of Rs 15 lakh and only then they will release the body.

When the police tried to take away the body, they turned violent and started pelting stones at the police and the fire fighters who were injured as a result. The vehicles of the police and the fire force were also damaged as a result. The tension continued on Tuesday morning.

President of the Kanjikode Industries Forum (KIF) said that the workers had been brought by contractors for the construction of the IIT campus were there were around 350 workers. The tension related to the non release of the body of one worker by the others.