NIA hopes Ali’s inputs will lead to buyers, financiers of smuggled gold

He transported the consignments that cleared airport checks to various buyers, say sources

Former IT secretary M Sivashankar arrives at NIA office in Kochi as part of interrogation in the case related to smuggling of gold using diplomatic channel. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of Muvattupuzha native Mohammad Ali by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel will provide details of persons who have been receiving and funding the gold. Ali, the 24th accused in the sensational palm-chopping case, was, however, acquitted.

NIA sources said Ali — who used to work for Muvattupuzha native Jalal A M, who was also arrested by the Customs and NIA — was the key person who transported the gold after it was safely brought out from airports. “He had been employed by Jalal for the past three years and knew the buyers of smuggled gold  in  Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Through him, we can reach the buyers and financiers,” an NIA source said.

In the report it filed on the arrest of Ali, the NIA said he had accompanied Jalal to Thiruvananthapuram and knowingly assisted him in receiving the smuggled gold from K T Rameez, transporting the contraband and distributing the proceeds among co-conspirators on many occasions.  

“Call data records show they had been in contact on June 28 and had travelled together to Thiruvananthapuram for collecting the smuggled gold from Rameez. The accused persons had stayed at Hotel Apollo Dimora, Thampanoor, on June 28 and received the gold from Rameez in the hotel’s parking lot. The hotel’s guest register containing details of their stay  has been seized and copies of ID proof and phone number recovered from  hotel records,” said the report.

Ali was arrested by the Kerala Police on July 22, 2010, for his role in the palm-chopping case. He had been charged with assisting eighth accused Yonus recruit men for attacking Thodupuzha Newman College professor Joseph following a question paper row. He also aided family members of an absconding accused and participated in Popular Front of India protest marches held on July 4 and 5, 2010.

V K Salim, Ernakulam district president, PFI, denied that Ali is a PFI member. He alleged that as the investigation is closing in on influential people, attempts are being made to drag PFI into the picture. “Ali has no association with us. PFI has never indulged in anti-national or unlawful activities,” he said.

NIA will arraign Rabins Hameed of Muvattupuzha, as accused in the case. He is believed to be the key agent who arranges money for gold smuggling via hawala network in Dubai. Currently in Dubai, Rabins is one of the kingpins in the case, the Customs has found.

The NIA Court will consider the bail plea of accused Swapna Suresh on Tuesday. The agency will submit the case diary after the court directed that it be submitted to ascertain whether the smuggling has links with terrorist activities as stated by the agency.

