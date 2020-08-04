Police seize computer, hard disk from Vanchiyoor sub-treasury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the case pertaining to swindling of R 2 crore from Vanchiyoor sub-treasury has seized the computer and hard disk that were allegedly used by senior accountant M R Bijulal to siphon off money from the special treasury savings bank (STSB) account of the district collector.

The electronic devices were seized by Vanchiyoor police and will be sent for forensic examination. The probe team has also sought the help of the police cyber wing in investigating the case as it fell under the ambit of cyber crime. Vanchiyoor Station House Officer S Nissam confirmed that the electronic devices reportedly used by Bijulal were seized. “We will now send the seized items for forensic examination. The assistance of cyber wing has also been sought,” he said.

The swindling of money from the district collector’s STSB account came to light on July 28. As per the suspension order issued by Treasury Director A M Jafar against Bijulal, the accused had credited R2 crore from the collector’s STSB account to his personal treasury savings bank account. Of the R 2 crore, he transferred about R60 lakh to his wife Simi’s account. Simi, who is a higher secondary school teacher, claimed that she was not involved in the crime. She said Bijulal used to play online rummy and told her the proceeds from the game were transferred to her account. Meanwhile, Bijulal had moved an application seeking anticipatory bail before the District Principal Sessions Court here.