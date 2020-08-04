STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Took over gold smuggling case after letter by Kerala CM to PM, NIA tells court

The NIA also claimed that the accused made a deliberate attempt to undermine the economic stability of the nation by smuggling 200 kg of gold on 20 occasions since June 2019.

Published: 04th August 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Clearing the air regarding its involvement in the probe in the gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that the investigation was taken over following a letter written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a detailed inquiry.

The NIA also claimed that the accused made a deliberate attempt to undermine the economic stability of the nation by smuggling 200 kg of gold on 20 occasions since June 2019.

The NIA submitted that by preferring the lockdown period to smuggle a huge amount of gold, the accused showed their intent to destabilise the economy. Section 15 of UAPA clearly defines the scope for a probe into an incident that affects the economy of the nation.

The NIA said that after the Mumbai attacks, agencies are on high alert regarding terror funding activities. Hence the proceeds of gold and narcotics smuggling are preferred for terrorist activities.

The submissions were made when the NIA court considered the bail petition of the accused Swapna Suresh on Tuesday. Assistant Solicitor General P Krishnakumar who appeared for the NIA submitted that there is no political interest behind the NIA probe.

Reading the letter written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent on July 8, the ASG submitted that the NIA decided to probe the case following the request from Kerala Chief Minister.

On this, Swapna's counsel Geo Paul countered with the submission that an FIR was hastily registered as the CM wrote the letter on July 8 and the FIR was registered on July 9. The NIA claimed that it also had intelligence inputs to register the case immediately.

Regarding the involvement of former IT secretary N Sivasankar, the NIA claimed that he was suspended by the Kerala government. His involvement is being probed by the agency.

As instructed by the NIA court, the national agency submitted the case diary. The court decided to hear Swapna's counsel on Thursday. The court also extended the custody of prime accused Rameez for three more days after a petition was filed by the NIA when he was produced at the court on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case NIA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp