Treasury staffer to be dismissed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The senior accountant of the Vanchiyoor additional sub-treasury, M R Bijulal, who is accused of siphoning off R 2 crore from the district collector’s account, will be dismissed, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has said.

“The dismissal order will be issued after due procedures. This is a serious cyber crime,” the minister said in a communication issued after a high-level meeting attended by additional chief secretary (Finance) R K Singh and top officers of the treasury department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on Monday. All officers of the sub-treasury, except sub-treasury officer Babu Prasad who detected the fraud, will be temporarily transferred.