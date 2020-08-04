STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Trial in KM Basheer case yet to start; court directs Sriram, Wafa to appear on Sept 16

Basheer was mowed down by the car allegedly driven by  Sriram under the influence of alcohol near the Museum Junction here in the early hours of August 3.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Late KM Basheer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been a year since KM Basheer, senior journalist and Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily, ‘Siraj’, was fatally knocked down by a car allegedly driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman.But even now, justice continues to elude his family. Though the Crime Branch had filed the chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in February this year, the trial is yet to commence.

First accused Sriram and  second accused Wafa, who had been present in the vehicle at the time of the accident, were twice asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. But the two were exempted from personal appearance after they moved a prayer for absence citing medical reasons. Following this, they were asked to appear on September 16.

Sriram, who was the Director of Department of Survey and Land Records when the accident occurred, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing disappearance of evidences, among other Sections. The local police who probed the case initially, were soft on the accused and even delayed getting his blood sample tested.  

Though Sriram was suspended immediately in the incident’s wake, he was later reinstated in service.
Meanwhile, the journalist fraternity has urged the government to appoint a special prosecutor in the case. The demand was raised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club during a joint commemorative meeting organised on Basheer’s first death anniversary.
Basheer was mowed down by the car allegedly driven by  Sriram under the influence of alcohol near the Museum Junction here in the early hours of August 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KM Basheer Sriram Venkitaraman Hit and run case road accident drunk driving Wafa Firoze
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp