1,083 cases, 1,021 recoveries. Local transmission at 902

In a statement, Health Minister K K Shailaja said not all deaths suspected to be due to Covid can be treated as Covid deaths.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second time since the outbreak, the state recorded more than a thousand recoveries. However, for the third time in the month and eighth overall,  active cases crossed the 1,000 mark. Tuesday recorded 1,083 new cases and 1,021 recoveries. Meanwhile, the worrying trend of local transmission cases continues as for the third straight day contact cases accounted for more than 80 per cent of active cases reported on a day. Of the new cases on Tuesday, 902 were cases of local transmission.

In another development, the government once again reiterated that all deaths can’t be categorised as Covid deaths.In a statement, Health Minister K K Shailaja said not all deaths suspected to be due to Covid can be treated as Covid deaths.

