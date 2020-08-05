STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 Malayali ISIS members killed abroad so far

Though Indian intelligence agencies were able to corroborate details on the death of a few Malayalis, they could not specifically confirm each  death reported so far. 

Jihadis, ISIS, Al Qaeda

Representational image of ISIS members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With reports confirming that Kasaragod native Kallukettiya Purayil Ijas was the Islamic State suicide bomber in the Afghanistan prison attack on August 2, the number of Keralites killed in Afghanistan and Syria fighting for the terrorist organisation so far has touched 14.

Between 2016 and 2019, 13 Malayalis were reportedly killed in Afghanistan and Syria fighting along with IS terrorists against the United States and Afghan security forces. Over 30 Malayalis including a few women and children had left for Syria to join IS in 2016.

Though Indian intelligence agencies were able to corroborate details on the death of a few Malayalis, they could not specifically confirm each  death reported so far. “We have been trying to verify details through multiple channels. But it’s not that easy,” said an intelligence officer.

As per the details so far collated, the killed Keralites were Mushin Mohammed of Malappuram in 2016, Abdul Manaf P P and Abdul Khayyum of Kannur in January 2018, Mohammed Murshad of Trikaripur in Kasaragod in March 2018, Shiaz and wife Ajmala of Padna in Kasaragod in June 2019, Abdul Rasheed Abdulla of Kasaragod in June 2019, Firoz Khan and Marwan Ismail of Trikaripur, TK Hafeesuddin of Kasaragod, Yahiya of Palakkad and Mursheed Ahmed of Kasaragod in 2018. In June 2017, death of one Shajeer Mangalasseri Abdulla of Kozhikode was also reported.

Sources said Kallukettiya Purayil Ijas, who had a passport (L9163946), was the doctor in the first batch of 21 persons who left for Syria from Kerala in 2016. Ijas’ group comprised wife Resiala, his brother Shiaz and his wife Ajmala and cousin Asfaq Majid and his wife

