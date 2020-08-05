Contact tracing can be carried out with help of district cyber wings: Loknath Behera

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tracing contacts of Covid-19 patients would be a challenging job, but the police can carry it out successfully with the help of augmented cyber police wings in the districts, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera. Behera told Express that the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had full confidence in the Police department and that could have been the reason the arduous task was assigned to the cops.

The chief minister on Monday had announced that the police would be given the charge of contact-tracing, an exercise that was hitherto being run by the Health department. The move was met with criticism from various quarters as the detractors, including Opposition leaders and the medical fraternity, felt that the move would dampen the fight against the pandemic.

The police chief said similar measures were implemented in several other states and there was no point in criticising the government’s decision. “First of all, we should understand this is a very challenging job. Tracing the primary and secondary contacts even as the number of cases is increasing is a difficult but necessary task. There is no space for any ego clash here. This is a collective responsibility and the police will duly play its part, “ he said.

Behera said Kochi Commissioner Vijay Sakhare had been successfully utilising cops for contact-tracing, based on which he has been appointed the nodal officer for the job. “Sakhare is confident that the model can be successfully implemented across the state,” he said.

The police have been providing technical support in identifying contacts for select cases so far. However, from now on, they will play a more pro-active role in the exercise. “It is a tough job. But on the bright side, we have the technical capability to carry out this work. We have already augmented our district cyber units for this,” he said. Meanwhile, the decision has not gone down well with a section of the cops, especially those in the rank of Inspectors or below, who felt the move will overburden them. “If the cops are assigned the task of contact-tracing as well, it will be an additional burden on us,” said an office-bearer of the Police Association.