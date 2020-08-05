Giving police significant role upsets medical fraternity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government decision to provide sweeping powers to police in Covid-19 management has ruffled the feathers of the medical fraternity in the state.Demanding the government to reconsider the decision, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), in separate representations submitted to the chief minister, questioned the practicality of handing over to police the task of preparing the list of Covid patients’ contacts and tracing them.

Meanwhile, a section of healthcare workers are disgruntled as they feel the move will sideline the health department’s role in Covid fight.“There is no justification in entrusting the police with activities like contact tracing, which is pivotal in the management of Covid-19. Such activities are undertaken by those who have knowledge of public health/epidemiological matters. The ignorance on the same could do more harm than good,” said IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese in a statement here.

The IMA has also raised its objection against giving police the power to tighten the surveillance measures in containment zones.“KGMOA’s stance is that the police should play a supportive role in helping health professionals in carrying out such tasks. Also, the role of the police should only be restricted with inspecting the condition of the people in quarantine and its enforcement,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, general secretary, KGMOA.