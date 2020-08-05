STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Customs initiates steps to invoke COFEPOSA Act against accused

Customs officials said the investigation agency is working on a proposal for preventive detention to be presented before the COFEPOSA advisory board.

The NIA team, along with gold smuggling case accused Sarith Kumar, leaving a residential apartment near Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram after evidence collection on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With a major portion of its probe into the gold smuggling case completed, the Customs has initiated steps to invoke provisions of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act against the accused persons. The documentation work for this started this week.

Customs officials said the investigation agency is working on a proposal for preventive detention to be presented before the COFEPOSA advisory board. The agency is yet to decide whether it will approach the state or the national board. In any case, if the board gives its nod, the accused can be kept under preventive detention for one year. “We have gathered sufficient evidence against the accused that they were involved in smuggling on multiple occasions. We expect to submit the proposal before the board in the next few weeks,” said a Customs official.

Customs had earlier decided not to invoke the COFEPOSA Act as the NIA had charged the accused against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have now decided to do so.

“The NIA investigation will run parallel to our probe. We will charge the accused under the COFEPOSA Act as we do in cases in which gold is smuggled by a gang on multiple occasions,” said a Customs official.
The Customs on Tuesday moved the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court seeking the custody of accused K T Rameez and Mohammad Shafi. However, Nareesh Mathew, Rameez’s counsel, said they will object to the Customs’ petition.

