Heavy rain set to pound Kerala on Thursday, red alert issued for Wayanad and Kozhikode

The weathermen also warned of over 20 cm rainfall in the next 24 hours in Idukki and Wayanad on Wednesday. Already the hilly terrains have been experiencing heavy rains. 

Kerala rains

For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains are set to pound a Kerala battling the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday with the Indian Meteorological Department sounding red alerts in Wayanad and Kozhikode where the warning is for very heavy to extreme heavy rainfall. 

An orange alert has also been sounded in other districts in North and Central Kerala where warnings of heavy to very heavy rains have been given. The rain has gained strength in the wake of a low-pressure formation over North Bay of Bengal which is now tilting to southward. 

The weathermen also warned of over 20 cm rainfall in the next 24 hours in Idukki and Wayanad on Wednesday. Already the hilly terrains have been experiencing heavy rains. 

Mananthavady in Wayanad recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Wednesday followed by Munnar in Idukki that saw 12 cm of rainfall. 

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has asked the district collectors in Idukki and Wayanad to shift the people residing in the vulnerable areas to relief camps. 

People have been advised to avoid travelling to high-range areas and night traffic in hilly terrains would be suspended between 7 pm to 7 am. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had recently told The New Indian Express that it does not see a possibility of torrential rain in August. But preparations have been made 

"The IMD forecast only says there will be above normal rain from July 31 to August 13. Torrential rains cannot be predicted more than five days ahead. But we are not taking chances and have taken all precautionary steps as per the orange book (Standard operating procedure for emergency situation released by KSDMA). Review meetings have been held and the incident response system has been put in place. Selected personnel have been given training by the National Disaster Management Authority," KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose had said them.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
