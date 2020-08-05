STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High alert in areas prone to landslides

Kothamangalam, Kunnathunadu and 28 other places identified as high risk

landslide

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring an orange alert in the district on Thursday and Friday, the district administration has put landslide-prone areas such as Kothamangalam and Kunnathunadu under high alert.

Including the two, the administration has identified nearly 30 high-risk areas in the district based on the recent landslide incidents.

“A meeting of all tahsildars and line departments was held through video-conference as part of strengthening safety measures. The coming four to five days are crucial for the district as the IMD has predicted heavy rain. We have identified sensitive areas and people who are likely to be affected. Tahsildars and other officials concerned have been asked to evacuate people if there is any emergency,” District Collector S Suhas said.

“Around 15 to 16 areas in the district are highly sensitive. Places such as Kunnathunadu, Kothamangalam and Neriamangalam are prone to landslides. We have set up a control room in all panchayats and other local bodies. The control rooms will function round-the-clock. Fire force, police, revenue and other personnel are being deployed,” he said.

The district administration, with the help of local bodies, has identified relief camps to house displaced residents while adhering to Covid protocol.

“We have divided relief camps in each panchayat into four categories. In the first category, the general public will be accommodated. In the second, people aged above 60 will be accommodated. Those having a cold, fever and other symptoms will be housed separately. Camps for people under quarantine will also be opened,” he said. The Revenue department on Tuesday made announcements in the areas under high risk.

TAGS
landslides High alert Flood
