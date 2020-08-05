Labourers keep man’s body, release it after talks with officials

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The impasse over the death of three migrant workers in Kanjikode and the resultant tension were defused through talks conducted by the officials of the district administration on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of one of the labourers Hariohm Kunhal, who died on the spot, was held back by the large crowd of migrant workers demanding a compensation of R50 lakh for the deceased workers from the contractor. It was released around 12 noon on Tuesday after talks were held by Revenue Divisional Officer P Kaverikutty and tahsildar Manikandan with the workers. The talks which began at 10 am continued till 12 noon.

There was heavy police deployment in the area after the workers on Monday night stoned the personnel of fire force and police and also damaged their vehicles. The police from Walayar and Kanjikode stations had arrived on the spot. The workers who assembled in large numbers had taken away one of the bodies and were demanding compensation. They also charged that it was a murder following clashes with outsiders.The fire force personnel Varghese, Subin, Vipin, Krishnadas, Pradeep Kumar and Ramachandran were injured in stone pelting. Superintendent of Police G Shivavikram who held talks with the workers earlier in the day did not succeed in solving the impasse.

RDO P Kaverikutty, said that it was agreed that all expenses relating to post mortem and transportation of bodies to Jharkhand will be borne by the labour department. On the charge of the labourers that their colleagues were murdered, she said that such issues will only be known after getting the post mortem report.