Priyanka’s temple comments rile IUML

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The comments by Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday’s Bhoomi Pooja for Ram temple at Ayodhya evoked mixed response, but one political party which felt really disgruntled is the Indian Union Muslim League, a major ally in the UDF in Kerala.

Hours after the Congress leader expressed hope on Tuesday that the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony, the IUML openly came out opposing the statement which is clearly in line with Hindutva ideology. The IUML leaders called an emergency national committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

While Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, who got incredible support from the League in ensuring his victory from Wayanad seat in the last general elections, did not react, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed concern and wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. With less than a year to go for the assembly elections, League’s discontent is the last thing Chennithala wants at this moment, especially after having taken the fight to the ruling LDF camp following the gold smuggling case. AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal has already tried to pacify the IUML leadership by speaking to national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer and MP P K Kunhalikutty.

Mohammed Basheer said: “We can’t agree with Priyanka Gandhi’s statement. I can’t make any more comments as the IUML’s national committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. IUML’s opinion and stand on the statement will be revealed after that.”

Priyanka’s comments are perceived as a move by the Congress to use soft Hindutva in countering the BJP.

“Soft Hindutva is a strategy of the Congress to take on the BJP in northern states. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh too had welcomed the construction of the Ram temple after the groundbreaking ceremony was announced. Even some Muslim organisations have taken a soft stand on the recent developments related to the temple construction as they couldn’t fight against the strong Hindutva party. Priyanka must have issued the statement on the bhoomi pooja in this context,” political analyst C R Neelakandan told TNIE.

He said the statement would not create any rift between the IUML and Congress in Kerala. “The political environment in northern states is entirely different from Kerala. The IUML must be aware of it,” said Neelakandan.

Samastha Kerala Jam’eyyat ul-Ulama, an association of Sunni scholars who enjoy the highest support base among Kerala Muslims, issued a statement without criticising Priyanka and other Congress leaders.

“Constructing the temple after destroying the mosque is unacceptable. However, the statements issued by some Congress leaders in support of the temple construction are personal. We still believe that Congress will work towards protecting the secular values of the country,” said Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal.

State Cong leaders worried

Oppn leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to Sonia Gandhi

AICC gen secretary K C Venugopal speaks to IUML leadership