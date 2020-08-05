Kerala records 5 more Covid deaths, but none figures in official list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Tuesday reported five more Covid-19 deaths in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.In the capital district, Paul Joseph, 70, from Anchuthengu, succumbed to the infection. He had heart-related ailments.

A P Abdul Khadar, 62, of Thrikkarippur in Kasaragod died at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. He was suffering from cancer as well. In Kozhikode, Sulaikha, 63, of Vellikulangara, died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH). In Kollam, Abdul Salam, 58, of Cheriyavellinalloor, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, died following a heart attack.

Sathi, 64, who died on Monday, was confirmed Covid positive on Tuesday. She hailed from Kadungalloor in Ernakulam. However, the official bulletin issued by the health department on the day did not include these five deaths. Instead, it listed three other Covid deaths namely Jayanandan, 53, of Thiruvananthapuram, and Rajesh, 45, of Kozhikode, and Gopi, 69, of Ernakulam.