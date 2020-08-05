Three held for brutally raping 75-year-old woman in Kerala's Kolenchery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Puthen Cruz police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the brutal rape of a 75 year old woman in Kolenchery.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shafi (48), a native of Chembarakky in Aluva, Omana (60) of Asarimoolayil, Eruppoochira and Omana's son Manoj (40). The arrest of the accused, who were taken into custody on Tuesday, was recorded on Wednesday after preliminary interrogation.

The incident occurred at 10:30 am on Sunday when Omana, a neighbour, took the victim to her house at Pancode, near Kolenchery, offering tobacco and tea.

Mohammed Shafi, who was present at Omana's house, tried to rape the victim and brutally assaulted her when she resisted the molestation bid, according to the police. Mohammed Shafi is a lorry driver and a friend of Omana.

Police said that an investigation is underway and the accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The accused stabbed the woman all over her body including her private parts with a sharp weapon. The woman who was bleeding profusely, was dumped at her home by 4:30 pm and later taken to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, the woman was rushed to MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, where she underwent an emergency surgery.

According to the MOSC Hospital authorities, the 75-year-old woman was admitted to the Emergency Department of the hospital with grievous stab injuries sustained in a physical assault.

During examination, the doctors suspected that the woman was subjected to sexual assault and informed the police. Further examination revealed deep injuries on her private parts besides the injuries on the

abdomen and chest. Injuries were found in the internal organs too.

Subsequently, an emergency surgery was conducted in the presence of Urology and Gynaecology specialists on Monday. Severe deep injuries were found in urine bladder and intestine, during the surgery, said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

She is now admitted to the Surgical ICU and her condition continues to be critical, according to the hospital authorities. Besides the police, the Kerala State Women's Commission also registered a case suo

motu in connection with the incident.