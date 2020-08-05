STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three held for brutally raping 75-year-old woman in Kerala's Kolenchery

The incident occurred at 10:30 am on Sunday when on of the accused, who happened to be a neighbour of the victim, took her to a house at Pancode, near Kolenchery, offering tobacco and tea.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Puthen Cruz police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the brutal rape of a 75 year old woman in Kolenchery.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shafi (48), a native of Chembarakky in Aluva, Omana (60) of Asarimoolayil, Eruppoochira and Omana's son Manoj (40). The arrest of the accused, who were taken into custody on Tuesday, was recorded on Wednesday after preliminary interrogation.

The incident occurred at 10:30 am on Sunday when Omana, a neighbour, took the victim  to her house at Pancode, near Kolenchery, offering tobacco and tea.

Mohammed Shafi, who was present at Omana's house, tried to rape the victim and brutally assaulted her when she resisted the molestation bid, according to the police. Mohammed Shafi is a lorry driver and a  friend of Omana.

Police said that an investigation is underway and the accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The accused stabbed the woman all over her body including her private parts with a sharp weapon. The woman who was bleeding profusely, was dumped at her home by 4:30 pm and later taken to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, the woman was rushed to MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, where she underwent an emergency surgery.

According to the MOSC Hospital authorities, the 75-year-old woman was admitted to the Emergency Department of the hospital with grievous stab injuries sustained in a physical assault.

During examination, the doctors suspected that the woman was subjected to sexual assault and informed the police. Further examination revealed deep injuries on her private parts besides the injuries on the
abdomen and chest. Injuries were found in the internal organs too.

Subsequently,  an emergency surgery was conducted in the presence of Urology and Gynaecology specialists on Monday. Severe deep injuries were found in urine bladder and intestine, during the surgery, said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

She is now admitted  to the Surgical ICU and her condition continues to be critical, according to the hospital authorities. Besides the police, the Kerala State Women's Commission also registered a case suo
motu in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala sexual assault Kerala rape Kolenchery
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp