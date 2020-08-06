Ashtavaidyan ET Narayanan Mooss passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chairman and managing director of Vaidyaratnam Group, Ashtavaidyan E T Narayanan Mooss, passed away at his residence at Thaikkattussery on Wednesday, due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

For his contributions towards the traditional system of ayurveda, the nation bestowed him with the prestigious Padmabhushan award in 2010. He is also a recipient of PM’s Swadeshi Puraskar in 1997. He is survived by wife Sathi Antharjanam, sons Dr E T Neelakantan Mooss, Ashtavaidyan E T Parameswaran Mooss, and daughter Shailaja Bhavadasan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned the demise of Narayanan Mooss. Being a person who made invaluable contributions to the field of ayurveda, his death will be an irreplaceable loss in the traditional system of healing.