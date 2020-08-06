STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid survivors remember anxious days after treatment as well

Sore throat, fever, and pneumonia were the tell-tale symptoms for which he was admitted to the hospital.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is widely agreed that life before and after 2020 will be remembered in future as the pre-Covid and the post-Covid eras. For those who have been through the rough and tumble of suffering the virus infection personally, this will be even more so. Young and old who recover from the virus share common tales of apprehension, trepidation, and finally relief, as days in isolation and quarantine with focused medical attention finally paid off with the full recovery of health.

Lethish C L, a Covid survivor who had tested positive on March 23 and was discharged on April 9 from Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, recalls his initial days in treatment, when he had slight body pain and breathing difficulties.

“It was nothing serious, when I recall the symptoms now. Since those were the initial days of Covid in the state and no one knew much about the disease, they were testing times. It was for just a few weeks that I had some discomfort, and that too only after strenuous activity. I was also taking ayurvedic tablets to boost my immunity,” said Lethish, a 37-year-old taxi driver from Vallarpadam.

Sore throat, fever, and pneumonia were the tell-tale symptoms for which he was admitted to the hospital. However, 67-year-old Pathanamthitta native, who was discharged in May after undergoing treatment for Covid, said that he had breathing difficulties for over a month.

“Rather than the physical ailments, I feel it is all in the mind. I had to go through a lot of mental stress due to the lack of clarity regarding the illness. The initial discomfort after being discharged made me feel that I still had the infection, but then after a month, it faded,” said the Pathanamthitta native.

According to Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist, severe viral infections cause prolonged asthenia or weakness and in Covid, sometimes, a prolonged inflammatory state has been described where low-grade fever and body pain may persist for a few weeks. “A good diet, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding visitors are important to prevent secondary infection. Lung recovery may take a few weeks and home oxygen therapy could be suggested in these cases,” said Dr Monu.

Alyea Sandia George, another Covid survivor, is ready to go back to the UK, to resume her studies, after the long days of Covid. “I am glad that I got over the Covid days and am happy to go back to the UK. I did not have much discomfort except the mental strain,” said Aleya, who is pursuing her Masters in Business Psychology at Aston University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid survivors
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp