Covid survivors remember anxious days after treatment as well

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is widely agreed that life before and after 2020 will be remembered in future as the pre-Covid and the post-Covid eras. For those who have been through the rough and tumble of suffering the virus infection personally, this will be even more so. Young and old who recover from the virus share common tales of apprehension, trepidation, and finally relief, as days in isolation and quarantine with focused medical attention finally paid off with the full recovery of health.

Lethish C L, a Covid survivor who had tested positive on March 23 and was discharged on April 9 from Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, recalls his initial days in treatment, when he had slight body pain and breathing difficulties.

“It was nothing serious, when I recall the symptoms now. Since those were the initial days of Covid in the state and no one knew much about the disease, they were testing times. It was for just a few weeks that I had some discomfort, and that too only after strenuous activity. I was also taking ayurvedic tablets to boost my immunity,” said Lethish, a 37-year-old taxi driver from Vallarpadam.

Sore throat, fever, and pneumonia were the tell-tale symptoms for which he was admitted to the hospital. However, 67-year-old Pathanamthitta native, who was discharged in May after undergoing treatment for Covid, said that he had breathing difficulties for over a month.

“Rather than the physical ailments, I feel it is all in the mind. I had to go through a lot of mental stress due to the lack of clarity regarding the illness. The initial discomfort after being discharged made me feel that I still had the infection, but then after a month, it faded,” said the Pathanamthitta native.

According to Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist, severe viral infections cause prolonged asthenia or weakness and in Covid, sometimes, a prolonged inflammatory state has been described where low-grade fever and body pain may persist for a few weeks. “A good diet, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding visitors are important to prevent secondary infection. Lung recovery may take a few weeks and home oxygen therapy could be suggested in these cases,” said Dr Monu.

Alyea Sandia George, another Covid survivor, is ready to go back to the UK, to resume her studies, after the long days of Covid. “I am glad that I got over the Covid days and am happy to go back to the UK. I did not have much discomfort except the mental strain,” said Aleya, who is pursuing her Masters in Business Psychology at Aston University.