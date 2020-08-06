STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM bid to divert attention from corruption: Venugopal

Venugopal recalled the AICC’s resolution last November where they had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that the disputed site at Ayodhya should be handed over for construction of a Ram temple.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC organising general secretary KC Venugopal has said that the ploy of the CPM is to push the Opposition to the centre stage in the Ayodhya issue so that the wrath of people can be distracted from the party’s corrupt practices. He was speaking at the valedictory programme of the ‘Save Kerala Speak Up Campaign’ via video conferencing.

Venugopal recalled the AICC’s resolution last November where they had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that the disputed site at Ayodhya should be handed over for construction of a Ram temple. The resolution saw the Congress Working Committee appealing to all parties and communities to “abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and maintain peace and harmony”. He also recalled how the CPM had also welcomed the verdict then where they had passed resolutions nine times.

“The CPM which is having a double stand on the Ayodhya issue is teaching Congress about secularism. AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra’s tweet has been wrongly evaluated by the CPM where they are trying to instigate caste and religious sentiments to seize power,” said Venugopal.

However, a day after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed his concern before Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Priyanka’s tweet, Thrissur MP T N Prathapan also wrote to her urging that Congress should have taken a stand against the Sangh Parivar’s views.

