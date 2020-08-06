STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily recoveries surpass active cases. 7 deaths confirmed

State recorded 1,195 new cases and 1,234 recoveries on Wednesday

Published: 06th August 2020 03:33 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again recovery cases soared past active cases reported as the state recorded 1,195 new cases and 1,234 recoveries on Wednesday. At the same time, the infection transmission in some clusters and a possible scenario of limited community clusters becoming large community clusters in some parts of the state continue to remain a headache for the government. On the day, taking the tally of Covid deaths to 94, seven deaths were confirmed as due to the virus. Cases due to contact transmission were 971.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, the rate of infection transmission at Poonthura and Vizhinjam is decreasing. But there exists a likelihood of limited clusters like Kallikadu, Vellarada and Neyyattinkara municipality turning into large clusters. In Thrissur, concern still exists at Pattambi cluster. Same is the case with Aluva cluster in Ernakulam. In Kozhikode, an eight-month-old baby and five children below five years of age were infected,” said the CM.

Among those who got infected on the day were 66 from abroad, 125 from other states, 971 contact transmission cases of which 79 were with unknown source of infection, 13 health workers, 15 public and private enterprise staff, three Navy personnel and two DSC personnel. The deaths of two persons in Thiruvananthapuram were included as positive cases but not as Covid deaths as the death was owing to non-Covid reasons. Seven Covid-19 patients under treatment in Kozhikode (three), Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod died and were included in the list.

They are Purushothaman (66), Prabhakaran (73) and Marakkar Kutty (70) from Kozhikode, Asanar Haji (76) from Kasaragod, Abdul Salam (58) from Kollam, Yashoda (58) from Kannur and George Devassy (82) from Ernakulam.

