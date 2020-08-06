Fee concession: NSS comes out against govt

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Continuing its tirade against the state government on the issue of reservation, the NSS alleged that financial concessions and benefits ensured under the Kumara Pillai Commission Report (KPCR) are being denied to a section of students in higher secondary and collegiate level educational institutions. G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, NSS. in a release here on Monday accused the government of unilaterally denying fees concession and financial assistance to economically and socially backward students who secure admission under management or community quota.

“As per the KPCR, the government has been providing fees concession and financial aid to all students in the category of Economically and Socially Weaker Sections (ESWS) from the level of Plus one to professional and graduate-post graduate courses. Though the beneficiaries were not divided as forward and backward communities during its inception, the government later introduced an income ceiling of Rs 1 lakh for a particular section. Following a petition submitted by the NSS, then government had in 2014 issued an order setting an income ceiling of `1 lakh for all sections to ensure equal justice. However, since then its implementation has been thwarted by some hurdles at the government- level,” Nair said.