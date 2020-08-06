STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: I-T dept to launch probe against accused

In its petition objecting Swapna’s bail plea, NIA said that she has not filed income tax returns till date.

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh being produced at the NIA court in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After Customs, NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income-Tax (I-T) department has decided to launch a probe against the accused persons in gold smuggling case.

I-T will join the multiple agency probe after NIA found currencies in the possession of the Swapna Suresh. NIA had seized currencies, including US dollars and Oman Riyal, from Swapna along with `1 crore in cash and 1kg gold from her bank lockers.

In its petition objecting Swapna’s bail plea, NIA said that she has not filed income tax returns till date.

“It is clear that cash seized from the lockers of the accused is unaccounted money. The accused persons used to receive their remuneration for smuggling gold in cash which points to unaccounted money and tax evasion. We have reported the matter to the I-T which is expected to take necessary action,” a NIA official said.

I-T sources said the department has started a preliminary probe. “Following the approval from headquarters, we will register a case,” an I-T officer said.

The CBI is also looking into the involvement of government officials who might have helped the smugglers.

Currently, a preliminary inquiry is being carried out. CBI suspects that accused could smuggle a high quantity of gold with the blessings of officials in the airport.

The NIA Court on Wednesday sent Muvattupuzha residents Mohammad Ali Ibrahim and Mohammad Ali to the agency’s custody till Friday.

The duo allegedly used to collect gold from prime accused K T Rameez and supply it to buyers. Mohammad Ali was one of those acquitted by the NIA court in palm chopping case.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp