Pinarayi: Police will use its power to bring Covid spread under control

Training his guns on the Opposition, he said that some people in the state have a twisted mindset as they want to get the infection transmission scenario to get worse.

Published: 06th August 2020

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to give prominence to police in Covid-19 prevention and control activities had invited criticism from various quarters. But on Wednesday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it loud and clear that the police will use its power to bring the infection transmission under control in the state. Briefing the media here, he said that there is no point in alleging that the move had belittled the role of health workers in controlling the pandemic. According to him, role of health workers could only be performed by them and the police couldn’t replace them.

“The continuous work had taken a toll on health workers. With infection transmission entering a critical phase, their workload will only increase. The police will have a supportive role to play as they will make use of their investigative skills to trace contacts. They will also ensure measures to keep the situation under control,” he said.

Training his guns on the Opposition, he said that some people in the state have a twisted mindset as they want to get the infection transmission scenario to get worse. “The reality is that the police are getting additional workload. And that is to help the health workers and the health system. By airing baseless allegations, the Opposition is trying to sabotage the ongoing Covid prevention and control measures,” he said. On being asked why associations like the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association and the Indian Medical Association came out against the decision, the CM said that they were ‘instant responses’ and ‘it might be out of misunderstanding.’

