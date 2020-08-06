STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain wreaks havoc, one dies

Wayanad received heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours. Chooralmala and Mundakai in Meppadi received 370 mm and 241 mm of rainfall respectively.

Rain, Kozhikode, Kerala

The Met Department has sounded a red alert in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Thursday and orange alert for three days from Friday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: The Southwest monsoon has been wreaking havoc in Wayanad from Tuesday night. A six-year-old girl died and her father seriously injured after a tree fell on them in front of their house at Valad in Thavinjal grama panchayat. The deceased is Jyothika of Tholakkara colony. Her father Babu is undergoing treatment.

Heavy rainfall in Meppadi

Wayanad received heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours. Chooralmala and Mundakai in Meppadi received 370 mm and 241 mm of rainfall respectively. Karapuzha and Noolpuzha rivers are overflowing. Two spillway shutters of Karapuzha dam have been raised by 15 cm each and one spillway shutter by 5 cm. From Karapuzha dam reservoir, 13.18 cubic feet of water is being released per second. More than 800 people from 193 families were shifted to 16 relief camps as on Tuesday. The Met Department has sounded a red alert in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Thursday and orange alert for three days from Friday. Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla urged those staying in high range areas and on river banks to remain alert.

Control room

A 24x7 control room (9496011981, 04936-274474) has been opened to respond to public queries related to the water level in Banasura Sagar dam. The current water level in the dam is 766.75m.

