Shift people from vulnerable areas to relief camps immediately: Pinarayi

The state has already arranged four categories of relief camps as per the Covid protocol, he said.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:32 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With extreme heavy rain predicted in the state in the coming four days, people living in landslide and flood-prone areas have to be shifted to relief camps immediately, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The state has already arranged four categories of relief camps as per the Covid protocol, he said. The district administration have been directed to take adequate measures to avoid untoward incidents, he added.

As heavy rain is predicted in Nilagiri hills, extra vigil has to be maintained in Wayanad, eastern side of Malappuram and north-eastern side of Palakkad. The extreme rain in Idukki will also have a direct bearing on Ernakulam district, the chief minister said.

Though the level in major dams is under control, reservoirs of Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty and Poringalkuthu have been releasing water in a restricted manner. But the water level in Manimalayar dam has reached a warning level, Pinarayi said.

Those living on river banks should exercise caution as water level may increase any time soon, he said. People are advised to avoid travelling to high range area, especially in night. Further, entering water bodies or rivers should be avoided.

With heavy rain predicted, those living in the coastal areas have also been instructed to be on vigil as sea might turn rough.

