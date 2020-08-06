Speeding train killed guest workers: Autopsy

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The postmortem revealed that injuries sustained after being hit by a speeding train caused the death of three migrant workers from Jharkhand here on Monday. A source at the district hospital, where the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday, said bodies of two of the deceased suffered injuries only on one side. Kanai Viswakarma and Aravind Kumar were rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition soon after the incident. On seeing the approaching train, the duo may have moved to the side of the tracks where they were seated. But it appears that they did not move back far enough and were hit by the train.

In the case of Hariohm Kunal, who died on the spot, it appears that he had been thrown off the tracks after being hit directly by the train. The post-mortem report will be submitted to the police late this week. The Cusaba police had all along stated that the three labourers appeared to have been sitting on the side of the tracks and drinking (as many empty beer bottles were found nearby) when the goods train appeared from one side. Meanwhile, the labour contractor has arranged freezer ambulances to take the bodies to Jharkhand. Ten workers will accompany the bodies.