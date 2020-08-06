STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Statements mismatch, Customs decides to quiz Sivasankar again

In the interrogation, it was revealed that Sivasankar introduced Swapna to the CA.

M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel will quiz M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister, again.Customs has decided to interrogate Sivasankar based on facts disclosed by prime accused Swapna Suresh and witnesses in the case.

According to Customs, there were some mismatches in the statements given by Sivasankar and Swapna. “When we questioned Sivasankar last month, we had not recorded Swapna’s statement. There has been some mismatch in the statement about their friendship and financial aspects. These facts have to be verified,” an official said.

Earlier, Customs had found that Swapna owned a joint account with a chartered accountant (CA) from which currencies were recovered. In the interrogation, it was revealed that Sivasankar introduced Swapna to the CA.

“There were also some IT department programmes in which Sivasankar and Swapna were key organisers. There is some mismatch in the statement they gave in this regard. The facts disclosed by the CA also have to be verified,” an official said.

The summons will be issued to Sivasankar after recording the statements of more witnesses who were associated with Swapna and Sarith P S. Customs has also received information about a politician who was closely associated with Swapna and Sarith.

“We are summoning several witnesses who know Swapna and Sandeep. A politician whose identity cannot be revealed at this stage will also be quizzed,” Customs official said.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Wednesday dismissed the Customs’ plea seeking custody of K T Rameez and Muhammad Shafi. saying their first remand period was over.

