UNA national president, three others held for financial fraud

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested four persons including United Nurses Association (UNA) national president Jasmin Sha over alleged financial fraud. Apart from Sha, state president Shoby Joseph, Sha’s driver Nithin Mohan, and UNA office staff P D Jithu have also been arrested. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by association vice-president Sibi Mukesh. According to the complaint, Sha along with the other accused had misused an amount of up to `3.5 crore that belonged to the organisation during the period of 2017 to 2019. The chief judicial magistrate court remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.