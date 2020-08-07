STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,017 cases of local spread, overall tally crosses 30K

As per the bulletin, two persons who expired in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod were included as active cases.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:35 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Thursday recorded 1,298 new cases of Covid-19. Of them, 1,017 were cases due to local transmission. At the same time, the Covid death tally is inching closer to the 100 mark as three more deaths were confirmed due to the virus.

As per official statistics, the number of Covid deaths in the state stands at 97. On the day, five districts —Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Malappuram—recorded more than a hundred positive cases. While 800 recovered on the day, 12 places were declared as hotspots thus taking the tally of active hotspots in the state to 511.

“Before this, the highest single-day spike— both in new cases and contact cases— was recorded on July 31. But the figures of that day included the previous day’s figures also. Thus, the active cases and contact cases recorded on Thursday is so far the highest in the state,” said a health official.

Seventy-eight per cent of the total active cases in the state on Thursday were due to local transmission. These include 76 cases with unknown sources of infection.

The positive cases included 78 from abroad, 170 from other states and seven death cases. Of these, three were included in the Covid death list. They are Khadeeja, 51, and Shaharbanu, 73, from Kasaragod and Silva Adimai, 63, from Thiruvananthapuram.

The infected people on the day include 29 health workers, three staffers of Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd, Thrissur, and an INHS Sanjivani staffer.

