Customs, NIA say Swapna Suresh has clout in Kerala police

The agency made the submission when the court considered Swapna’s bail plea on Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting the Kerala police in the dock, the Customs on Thursday said Swapna Suresh, one of the accused persons in the case related to the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel, has considerable clout in the department.  The Customs said this in a petition it filed in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court while opposing Swapna’s bail plea.

“The petitioner has demonstrated that she is extremely influential in the corridors of power. She also commands considerable clout in Kerala police. There have been instances where the petitioner threatened others, taking advantage of her commanding position,” said the Customs’ petition.  The court will consider Swapna’s bail plea on Friday. The NIA has also told the NIA Court that Swapna had a close connection with a top ranking state police officer.

The agency made the submission when the court considered Swapna’s bail plea on Thursday. Referring to page 18 of her confession statement, the NIA submitted that she had a close connection with a highly-placed police officer and that the officer had assisted her in several instances.  Whether she received the officer’s help in smuggling gold is being probed by multiple agencies. Neither the Customs nor NIA named the officers who were aiding Swapna.

