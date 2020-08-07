KSEB brings in captcha, OTP to quick pay mode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after hackers claimed they had successfully hacked the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) online mobile quick pay mode, the Board has decided to spruce up the website with captcha, (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) code and One Time Password (OTP).

KSEB chairman N S Pillai told TNIE that Board has lodged a complaint to the Police Cybderdome and to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (ICERT) against the hackers.

On Saturday, Kochi-based K Hackers claimed via a Facebook post that they had hacked KSEB’s online mobile quick pay mode. They also posted a document file comprising details of the consumers across the state.

The Board’s IT department immediately sprung into action and blocked the quick pay system. As the next step to secure the site, KSEB decided to introduce captcha, and OTP for the quick pay through mobile payment.