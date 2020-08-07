Lapses in Covid war: Ramesh Chennithala flays Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the state government’s lapses in combating Covid-19 claiming that the latter was blaming the Opposition and officials to hide his failure. Chennithala was retaliating to Pinarayi’s allegation that the former was having a “double face” when it came to criticising the LDF government.

At a press meet here on Thursday, Chennithala said a bad worker will always blame his tools and people of Kerala know this well.On Sunday morning while inaugurating the new family health centres, the chief minister had said negligence of health workers was resulting in the spike in new Covid cases and, by the evening, he changed his stance and blamed the Opposition.

Commenting on Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta’s confidential circular warning senior officials of strict action if information in government documents are leaked to the media, Chennithala said the order is a violation of the RTI Act.