NIA probing African cartels’ ties with gold smuggling ring

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the links of African cartels with K T Rameez who had allegedly masterminded the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. The NIA is also planning to sent its team to the UAE to probe the international links in the case.

The agency on Thursday told the court that it suspects that Rameez has links with African drug and arms cartels.“We suspect that gold smuggled from the UAE came through these cartels. Rameez had travelled to Tanzania on numerous occasions. He also imported wood from West African countries. Whether any smuggling bid was made through these imports is being probed. We have heard of African cartels being involved in supplying gold in exchange of drug and arms earlier, but a further probe is required,” NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta told the court.

The NIA also submitted that Rameez had advised Swapna Suresh to shift to Tanzania. “Once, fifth accused (Rameez) had contacted Swapna and advised her to move to Tanzania leaving her family in Kerala. He had asked her to go to Mumbai first and then travel to Tanzania,” Assistant Solicitor-General P Vijaya Kumar told the court when Swapna’s bail petition was considered by the NIA Court.

Agency sources said they are looking to send its team to the UAE to probe the links of gold smuggling abroad. “It is clear that an organised group is behind the smuggling of gold from Gulf countries, especially Dubai. We will send a team to Dubai to probe the involvement of the group abroad. We have asked the Ministry of Home Affairs’ permission for it. Two accused persons -- Faisal Fareed and Rabins Hameed -- are also in the UAE. We will get information about the people supplying gold to the racket,” a NIA source said.

Three accused file bail pleas in HC

Kochi: Three accused persons in the gold smuggling case registered by the Customs approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking bail. Jafsal, the 14th accused, submitted he has no direct or indirect connection with the gold smuggling case. Ninth accused T M Muhammed Anwar submitted before the court that he is doing interior designing business at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. According to the plea, he came to India after the Covid-19 outbreak. Muhammed Abdul Shameem, the 13th accused, submitted he is running a cafeteria business in Dubai and the ninth accused is his friend.

State seeks time to hand over CCTV footage to NIA

T’Puram: The state government has reportedly sought time to hand over the CCTV footage of the Secretariat to the National Investigation Agency. The general administration department has told the NIA to provide a 400 TB hard drive to facilitate the transfer of footage of the past one year or the agency can check the servers in the Secretariat. Meanwhile, the Customs has reportedly grilled a Customs liaison officer in Thiruvananthapuram who had allegedly advised accused Swapna Suresh to file a case against Customs officials. However, the Customs declined to comment on it.