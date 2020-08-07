‘Sivasankar effect’: Shake-up of top non-IAS officers in Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has started a reshuffle in the state Secretariat apparently at the behest of the ruling CPM. Many view the transfer order of top-ranking non-IAS officers issued on August 5 as an aftereffect of the controversies surrounding the postings made in the interest of M Sivasankar, the one all-powerful suspended principal secretary to the chief minister.

Notable among the transfers is that of a joint secretary in the general administration department(GAD) who was promoted and shifted to the higher education department. Once an active member of the CPM-affiliated Secretariat Employees’ Association, the officer later distanced himself from it owing to differences with the association leaders. The association’s earlier request to the Chief Minister’s Office to remove him from the post went unheeded since the former considered him as an efficient officer.He will now be replaced by an officer who is seen as a loyalist of the association. Twenty other transfers were made in the August 5 order.

A source said more transfers will be effected in the coming days to shunt out officers in key posts who took an unfavourable stand towards the association’s demands or those who acted against the interests of the government. Among them will be an officer, a member of the pro-Congress secretariat employees union. suspected by the party of having leaked the e-mobility file to the Opposition.

Until the Sivasankar controversy, the employees’ association did not have much say on transfers and postings as had been the case during the tenure of LDF governments in the past. Now the party feels that the association’s monitoring and posting of loyalists will stem leakage of crucial information to the media and Opposition.