STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Sivasankar effect’: Shake-up of top non-IAS officers in Secretariat

Until the Sivasankar controversy, the employees’ association did not have much say on transfers and postings as had been the case during the tenure of  LDF governments in the past.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has started a reshuffle in the state Secretariat apparently at the behest of the ruling CPM. Many view the transfer order of top-ranking non-IAS officers issued on August 5 as an aftereffect of the controversies surrounding the postings made in the interest of M Sivasankar, the one all-powerful suspended principal secretary to the chief minister.

Notable among the transfers is that of a joint secretary in the general administration department(GAD) who was promoted and shifted to the higher education department. Once an active member of the CPM-affiliated Secretariat Employees’ Association, the officer later distanced himself from it owing to differences with the association leaders. The association’s earlier request to the Chief Minister’s Office to remove him from the post went unheeded since the former considered him as an efficient officer.He will now be replaced by an officer who is seen as a loyalist of the association. Twenty other transfers were made in the August 5 order.

A source said more transfers will be effected in the coming days to shunt out officers in key posts who took an unfavourable stand towards the association’s demands or those who acted against the interests of the government. Among them will be an officer, a member of the pro-Congress secretariat employees union. suspected by the party of having leaked the e-mobility file to the Opposition.

Until the Sivasankar controversy, the employees’ association did not have much say on transfers and postings as had been the case during the tenure of  LDF governments in the past. Now the party feels that the association’s monitoring and posting of loyalists will stem  leakage of crucial information to the media and Opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Sivasankar gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case IAS officers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp