STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Meanwhile, a member of the state medical board for Covid-19 said it will only by mid-October that the cases will start to flatten.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When will the rate of transmission of Covid-19 witness a decline in the state? While Covid-19 state expert committee head B Ekbal says that it could happen by mid-September, many others differ. They say that the next two or three weeks will determine where the state is heading to. Public health experts also say that to flatten the curve, the people will have to religiously follow the basic safety protocols like wearing facemasks and practising social distancing.

“Given the current trend and the strong intervention being made by the government, the state will witness a slump in the rate of infection transmission by mid-September,” said Ekbal in a Facebook post. However, according to him, it will be determined by factors like quarantine, reverse quarantine, social distancing and wearing masks.

“To bring the transmission rate under control, flawless implementation of these measures is needed. The state has Covid hospitals for taking care of serious patients. For treating not that serious cases, a number of Covid First-Line Treatment Centres have been established. Allowing asymptomatic patients to opt for home care is also in active consideration of the government,” added Ekbal. According to him, another factor that gives hope is the arrival of a vaccine for Covid-19 possibly by December.

Meanwhile, a member of the state medical board for Covid-19 said it will only by mid-October that the cases will start to flatten. The member also added that the upward trend will continue for some more time.

‘Next two-three weeks are crucial’

According to Dr Anup Warrier, head, infectious diseases and infection control, Aster DM Healthcare, much will depend on the case scenario that evolves in the next two or three weeks. “If we look at other states which have had high numbers, the surge continues even after three months. But a few states have managed to arrest the spread in this period and brought down the numbers. For Kerala, what happens in the next two or three weeks will tell if the state will go the Tamil Nadu or Karnataka way,” said Anup.

According to Dr Ishwar Gilada, consultant in HIV and infectious diseases, Kerala, which was a ray of hope and considered a model for replication in Covid-19 control earlier, is witnessing an escalation of cases now. Though the cases are spiking, the low death rate is an advantage for the state as, according to him, if the death rate remains below one per cent, the battle against Covid-19 is half won.

Police restrict number of customers in supermarkets

T’Puram: The police have imposed restrictions in the functioning of supermarkets in the state. As per the new order by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, not more than six customers per 100-sq-ft area of a supermarket will be allowed to enter. The department has also directed the supermarket owners to keep the number of employees to bare minimum and make provisions for maintaining social distancing norms among customers. Institutions, including banks, have been directed to avoid crowding and the local police have been told to take legal action against those who assemble outside flouting Covid protocols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp