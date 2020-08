By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered the state police to initiate a Crime Branch probe into the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl by her 21-year-old aunt at her residence in Edathala near Aluva.

The order was issued to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who has also been asked to submit a report on the case soon.

The parents approached the Commission after the Edathala police refused to accept their complaint.