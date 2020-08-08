STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Despite having 4 international airports, Kerala remained free from major mishaps

It forced  an emergency evacuation of passengers on board. But the accident happened when the aircraft was hauling to the apron from the taxiway of the airport.

Published: 08th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations in progress at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night | Manu R Mavelil

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Kerala is the only state in the country which boasts of  four international airports, the aircraft accident at the Kozhikode airport on Friday is the first major air mishap to occur in the state.

Though the 2010  Mangalore air crash claimed the lives of 158 people — Malayalis accounted for over a third of the casualties — barring some stray incidents, involving foreign and domestic aircraft, the state was free of major air mishaps.

Also read: Screams, blood soaked clothing, terrified kids at crash site

Two Navy sailors were killed when one of the helicopter hangar doors of the Indian Naval Air Squadron 322 collapsed at INS Garuda, Kochi on December 27, 2018. But it was a freak accident.

Other than two accidents at the Naval Base airport in Kochi, no casualty was reported in any of the aircraft accidents which had occurred in the state. Seven people were injured when a Gulf Air aircraft with 137 passengers and six crew members on board overshot the runway and came to rest in the slush at the Kochi airport in 2011.

In another accident involving an Air India Express flight at the Kochi airport during a monsoon season in 2017, 108 passengers on board the Abu Dhabi-Kochi Boeing 737-800 flight had a close shave after the aircraft veered off the taxiway and came to a halt in the nearby drain at the airport.

It forced  an emergency evacuation of passengers on board. But the accident happened when the aircraft was hauling to the apron from the taxiway of the airport. Luckily there were no casualties. The 2011 accident involving a Gulf Air aircraft at Kochi airport had also occurred during a monsoon season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
international airports Kerala Kozhikode plane crash Air India Express plane crash Air India Express flight IX 1344 Kozhikode
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp