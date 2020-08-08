Jain University not UGC recognised, says Department of Higher Education

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Whether Jain University, which is a deemed-to-be university, can open an off-campus in other states have been questioned long. On Friday, the Department of Higher Education came out with a notification that the university has not been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open an off-campus in Kochi.

“The state government has been notified by the UGC secretary that the varsity has not been given the approval to open a campus in Kochi,” said an official.