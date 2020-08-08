STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode crash: Digital flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered from AI Express plane

These devices are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation, according to the official.

Published: 08th August 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night killing up to 19 people.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night killing up to 19 people. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) have been recovered from the Air India Express plane at the Kozhikode crash site in Kerala, an aviation regulator official said on Saturday.

"The DFDR and CVR, which have been recovered from the plane, will help in finding the cause of this accident," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said.

These devices are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation, according to the official.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AI Express IX 1344 Kozhikode flight crash Kozhikode Kerala
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp